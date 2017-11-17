Former Arsenal FC Player Ray Parlour Joins Santa Rita To Host Industry Event

Published on Nov 17 2017 1:00 PM in Drinks tagged: santa rita / Lemon & Duke / Arsenal FC / Ray Parlour

Former Arsenal FC player Ray Parlour joined Santa Rita 120 wines earlier this week, as its guest in Lemon & Duke, Dublin.

The event, hosted by the Chilean producer, who are the official wine partners of Arsenal FC, was attended by members of the on and off-trade, press, Santa Rita Facebook Fans along with members of the Irish Arsenal FC Supporters Club.

The well-known footballer 'regaled tales from his professional footballing days' for the attendees who enjoyed a complimentary glass of Santa Rita 120 Cabernet Sauvignon or Sauvignon Blanc on the evening.

A welcome address from Terry Pennington, commercial director, Santa Rita Estates European, was followed by a presentation from Ger Gilroy ‘Off the Ball’ Newstalk radio presenter.

Competitions ran throughout the evening on social media for prizes such as signed Arsenal FC shirt and a trip for two people to the Emirates stadium in London courtesy of Santa Rita.



