Freshly Chopped Opens 27th Outlet in Little Island

Published on Jul 17 2017 9:51 AM

Freshly Chopped has opened its 27% outlet in Little Island in Cork.

Business partners, Brian Lee and Andy Chen, opened their first outlet in Baggot St, Dublin, in 2012. It grew to two in 2014, and three in 2015 and another 16 were opened in 2016.

Cork is firmly part of expansion plans as the businessmen look to have 40 outlets open by the end of the year, reported Irishexaminer.ie

'We needed to secure all the shopping centres in Dublin, looked at what other brands were as big as they were. Shopping centres were a major factor.' Said Lee.'We needed to take all the high streets. We needed airports, universities. If we got students, they’re our traffic drivers.'

The UK is the next port of call.'I want to grow this as an international business,' he said.

Lee and Chen reportedly met at the age of 16 while working in a local Spar.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern