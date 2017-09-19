FSAI Creates Donation Guidance For Food Businesses And Charities

Published on Sep 19 2017 12:18 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Featured Post / FSAI / Food Safety Authority of Ireland / Pamela Byrne

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today (19 September) published four new guidance documents for charities and donating food businesses to ensure that the highest food safety standards are maintained to protect consumer health.

The FSAI's free guidance documents have been created to 'ensure safety procedures are followed at all times'.

Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said, "Both receiving charities and donating food businesses must abide by food safety guidelines at all time so that public health is protected.

Byrne highlighted that the same high standards for food safety applied to food that is sold must apply to food that is donated also.

"All businesses under the law must have a traceability system in place to enable the swift and efficient recall of a product in the event of a food safety issue. Businesses must also ensure that labelling information is accurate." Byrne highlighted. "This includes use-by and best-before dates, instructions for use and allergen information."

One in eight people living in Ireland are experiencing food poverty.

In light of growing awareness to combat food poverty, there has been a recent increase in donations from businesses such as retail and industrial food processors of unsold or nonsalable food items to charities to help combat food poverty in Ireland.

