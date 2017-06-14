GAA And GPA Partner With Pat The Baker

Published on Jun 14 2017 12:35 PM in A-Brands tagged: bread / Protein / Pat The Baker

The GAA and GPA recently announced a partnership with Pat The Baker to promote its new Protein Bread.

Declan Fitzgerald, CEO of Pat The Baker, commented “Pat The Baker is delighted to announce a new partnership with the GAA/GPA. Both Pat The Baker and the GAA/GPA are household names with a grassroots presence throughout the 32 counties of Ireland; this partnership provides an excellent opportunity for both organisations to further serve local communities”.

Additionally, the agreement consists of a five year revenue share, seeing a percentage of all sales going towards the GPA Player Development Programme. This Programme assists county players in critical areas of their off-field lives including education, career and personal development, health and wellbeing.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers