Get the app today! App Store Play Store

George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For €900m

Published on Jun 22 2017 9:32 AM in Drinks tagged: Diageo / Guinness / George Clooney / Casamigos / Rande Gerber / Mike Meldma

George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For €900m

George Clooney has sold his tequila brand Casamigos to Diageo for €900 million ($1 billion).

The actor co-founded the tequila brand just four years ago with partners Rande Gerber and Mike Meldma.

The Guinness owner will pay €600 million for Casamigos at first, and then pay another €200 million over 10 years if the brand reaches certain performance milestones, reported Independent.ie

In a statement, Clooney wrote, "If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

Reportedly, Clooney said that Casamigos - meaning house of friends - was born from tequila-filled nights, and was at first just for private events.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Diageo Indentifies Opportunity In Irish Whiskey To Launch New Premium Brand

Diageo Indentifies Opportunity In Irish Whiskey To Launch New Premium Brand
Diageo Delivers Increase In Profits Reflected By Accelerated Organic Growth

Diageo Delivers Increase In Profits Reflected By Accelerated Organic Growth
Minister Varadkar Helps Graduate Diageo’s ‘Learning For Life’ Trainees

Minister Varadkar Helps Graduate Diageo’s ‘Learning For Life’ Trainees
Sales Of Guinness Grow By 4% In Ireland

Sales Of Guinness Grow By 4% In Ireland

Latest in Drinks

A Range Of Whiskey Infused Foods Available At Summer Craft Fair Wed, 21 Jun 2017

A Range Of Whiskey Infused Foods Available At Summer Craft Fair
Smirnoff Launches Workshops To 'Inspire A New Wave Of Female DJs' Thu, 15 Jun 2017

Smirnoff Launches Workshops To 'Inspire A New Wave Of Female DJs'
Limited Edition Guitars Created From Bushmills' Barrells Released Wed, 14 Jun 2017

Limited Edition Guitars Created From Bushmills' Barrells Released
Irish Distillers Staff Volunteer To Support Local Community Wed, 14 Jun 2017

Irish Distillers Staff Volunteer To Support Local Community