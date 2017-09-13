Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Glanbia Ireland Increases Pay To Milk Suppliers

Published on Sep 13 2017 11:23 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Trending Post / Glanbia / Avonmore / Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland Increases Pay To Milk Suppliers

Glanbia Ireland has announced that it will pay its milk suppliers 35 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies.

It has increased its base price for the same period by 1 cpl to 35 cpl including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ireland, Chairman said: “As a business majority owned by our farmers, we are always committed to returning the highest possible milk price to our suppliers."

In a statement it outlined that it will pay its milk suppliers a 1 cpl bonus on all milk supplied in January to June of 2017.

"We are pleased that the business is in a position to make this very significant payment to our farmers for all milk supplied in the first half of this year.” Corbally added.

Milk volumes allocated to Glanbia’s Fixed Milk Price Schemes will reportedly also benefit from the flat 1cpl bonus payment.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Almost Half Of Irish Consumers Avoid Shops That Don't Accept Card Payment

Almost Half Of Irish Consumers Avoid Shops That Don't Accept Card Payment
FSAI Publishes Guide To Assist Food Sector Sell And Advertise Online

FSAI Publishes Guide To Assist Food Sector Sell And Advertise Online
Good Friday 90-Year-Old Drinking Ban Reversal Bill Passed

Good Friday 90-Year-Old Drinking Ban Reversal Bill Passed
Quintessential Brands Sells 25% Distilleries Stake In €18m Deal

Quintessential Brands Sells 25% Distilleries Stake In €18m Deal

Latest in Fresh Produce

Meat Industry Ireland Calls For Block On Mercosur Trade Deal Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Meat Industry Ireland Calls For Block On Mercosur Trade Deal
Moy Park Sold To US Food Firm Pilgrims Pride In £1 Billion Deal Mon, 11 Sep 2017

Moy Park Sold To US Food Firm Pilgrims Pride In £1 Billion Deal
Total Produce Reports 12% Revenue Growth For H1 2017 Thu, 31 Aug 2017

Total Produce Reports 12% Revenue Growth For H1 2017
Irish Seafood Exporters Exhibit At Japanese Expo Wed, 23 Aug 2017

Irish Seafood Exporters Exhibit At Japanese Expo