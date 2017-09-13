Glanbia Ireland Increases Pay To Milk Suppliers

Published on Sep 13 2017 11:23 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Trending Post / Glanbia / Avonmore / Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland has announced that it will pay its milk suppliers 35 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies.

It has increased its base price for the same period by 1 cpl to 35 cpl including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ireland, Chairman said: “As a business majority owned by our farmers, we are always committed to returning the highest possible milk price to our suppliers."

In a statement it outlined that it will pay its milk suppliers a 1 cpl bonus on all milk supplied in January to June of 2017.

"We are pleased that the business is in a position to make this very significant payment to our farmers for all milk supplied in the first half of this year.” Corbally added.

Milk volumes allocated to Glanbia’s Fixed Milk Price Schemes will reportedly also benefit from the flat 1cpl bonus payment.

