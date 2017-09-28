Global Sales Of Irish Whiskey And Cream Liquor Worth €4 Billion In 2016

Published on Sep 28 2017 3:34 PM in Drinks tagged: Irish Spirits Association / Isa / Irish Cream Liquor / Irish Poitín / Poitín / EU Agriculture Commissioner

Global sales of Irish whiskey and Irish cream liquor totalled nearly 16 million cases in 2016, and were worth nearly €4 billion in sales value, according to the Irish Spirits Association (ISA).

William Lavelle, Head of the ISA said that the growth of the two main Geographical Indications (GI) spirits world wide is creating jobs in Ireland and is supporting Irish farmers’ incomes in terms of increasing purchases of malted barley, unmated grains and fresh cream, at a recent meeting with the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan in Brussels.

The main topic on the ISA's agenda was reportedly to discuss the three Irish spirits categories, which are protected by EU-recognised (GI’s) such as Irish whiskey, Irish cream liquor and Irish Poitín.

Lavelle said, “The recognition and protection offered by the EU Geographical Indication is a highly important factor in Ireland’s booming spirits exports and we want keep it that way."

He outlined that the group that represents the spirit industry in Ireland, is currently working with spiritsEurope to lobby for changes to the draft of the EU Spirits regulation, which is currently going through the European Parliament.

"Our key objective is to ensure the ongoing integrity of Ireland’s three spirit GIs.” He added.

