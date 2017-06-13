Government To Lift Good Friday Alcohol Ban For All Premises

Published on Jun 13 2017 5:28 PM in Drinks tagged: Good Friday / off-licenses

It has been announced that the government is to ensure that the ban on selling alcohol will be lifted for all premises and off-licences and not just pubs.

While a Private Member's Bill previously tabled by Independent Senator Billy Lawless that sought to abolish the ban for pubs and off-licenses met with no objection from Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald, she said that it would lead to further legal anomalies.

The Irish Times reported that, as a result, Fitzgerald will be requesting that her Cabinet colleagues consider amendments to allow restaurants, clubs and hotels to sell alcohol on Good Friday as well.

A source from the government stated that the Bill, in its current form, does not allow for the sale of alcohol in restaurants and hotels, and 'it would not apply in the case of registered clubs' and it would 'therefore introduce further anomalies and unfair trading conditions in respect of alcohol on Good Friday.'

Reportedly, Fitzgerald's proposed amendments would prevent the above anomalies by permitting all licensed premises to sell alcohol on Good Friday.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine