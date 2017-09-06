Government Looks For New Home For Contraband Seized By Revenue

Published on Sep 6 2017 4:21 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Dublin Port / Revenue / Office of Government Procurement / HM Revenue and Customs / European Anti-Fraud Office

The Government has announced that it is looking for firms to bid for warehousing, including a new State warehouse at Dublin Port, and transport facilities, in order to help the Revenue Commissioners to store the large amount of seized contraband.

Last week the Office of Government Procurement on behalf of the Office of the Revenue Commissioners issued a 'prior information notice (Pin)' last Wednesday for the provision of management and support services to develop a new warehouse complex, reports Irishtimes.ie.

The project reportedly involves developing a logistics facility to handle all the goods seized by Revenue, 'in collaboration with the Garda and, when necessary, HM Revenue and Customs, other revenue and customs administrations worldwide, and the European Anti-Fraud Office'.

The contraband includes large volumes of cigarettes and tobacco, cars, alcohol and other goods but the project 'does not include the handling of seized drugs'.

“By way of clarification, the services to which the Pin relates involves the transport and disposal of tobacco, oils, alcohol, vehicles and counterfeit goods, but does not include services in relation to drugs seized,” a Revenue spokeswoman said.

In 2016, reportedly Revenue operations in collaboration with the Garda netted 44.6 million cigarettes, worth an estimated €23.5 million, and 1.5 tonnes of other tobacco products, worth €740,000. More than 110,000 litres of spirits, beer and wine were seized, along with 13,500 litres of laundered fuel oils.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern