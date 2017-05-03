Governments Brexit Position Paper 'Deeply Flawed' Says ABFI

Published on May 3 2017 1:39 PM in Drinks tagged: Featured Post / Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland / Featured Posts / ABFI

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) finds the government's recently published Brexit position 'deeply flawed', according to a statement it issued today (3 May).

In response to the publication Ross Mac Mathúna, director of ABFI, said: “The position paper confirms the deeply flawed nature of the proposals in the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill. Since the Brexit vote last June, the food and drink sector in Ireland has faced enormous challenges in the short term, including the fallout of a devaluation of sterling and a surge in cross border shopping."

The association which represents alcohol manufacturers and suppliers in Ireland, also outlined that the governments paper highlights that 'The dependence of the agri-food sector on the UK export market is significantly greater than that of the economy as a whole'.

"A collective endeavour will be required if the Irish drinks industry and wider agri-food sector is to survive and thrive in the face of Brexit’s considerable challenges. I call on the Government to engage with industry to strike a balance between tackling harmful drinking and preserving jobs and local business.” Mac Mathúna added.

