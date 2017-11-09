Get the app today! App Store Play Store

As Greencore Confirms UK Restructure Plans, Talks With Staff Commences

Published on Nov 9 2017 9:13 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Greencore / Greencore Group plc

International producer of convenience food Greencore has confirmed that it is simplifying its corporate structure in the UK into two divisions, according to a recent statement.

The statement outlined, "The new structure will deliver improved efficiency and a better ability to respond to its customers’ needs."

It said that as a result of these changes, the food firm is now in consultation with a number of employees.

"The company is unable to provide any further comment until this process has been concluded." The statement said.

US Business Share Drop

In August, the Dublin-headquartered chilled food manufacturer, saw a 14% drop in its share price value, which was reportedly triggered by the loss of a major contract with US coffee firm Starbucks to supply the coffee chain with frozen sandwiches.

Headquartered in Dublin, in July, Greencore reported revenue of £636.5 million in the third quarter of its financial year, which represents an increase of 76.6% on a reported basis, and of 11.8% on a pro forma basis.

It anticipated that its 2017 performance would remain in the range of current market expectations, as a result of challenging trading conditions.

The company plans to issue its next trading update on the release of its full year results on 28 November.

