Greene Farm Announces Baz Ashmawy And Niamh Kavanagh As Brand Ambassadors

Published on Jun 29 2017 3:28 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Healthy Eating / Greene Farm

Greene Farm has recently announced Baz Ashmawy and Niamh Kavanagh, winner of Celebrity Masterchef, as its newest brand ambassadors.

The pair will be working across the Torn For Taste Range, which offers 100% natural, gluten free, allergen free and additive free products. Greene Farm is also running an in-store sampling campaign over the summer months which will allow customers to try the Torn for Taste range, and receive a summer recipe booklet designed by Niamh.

In addition, Baz and Niamh have partnered with kid’s fitness guru Coach Eamonn Lynch from Lightning Legs, and model and mum Sarah Morrissey, to create videos outlining summer recipes and activities for the kids.

Stephen Donnelly, Sales Director, commented, “We are very excited about the sales growth opportunity this campaign will deliver for both Greene Farm and our retail partners. It is designed to grow consumption of the cooked meats category as well as to drive basket spend through Niamh’s delicious and easy to follow recipes”.

Baz added, “I am delighted to join Greene Farm as an ambassador and to help launch the Naturally Free From campaign. It really makes sense, bringing together a selection of experts who are also parents to design these videos. The idea is to offer mum some ideas on how to achieve some time Free From Hassle this Summer. The videos include some mouth-watering recipes from Niamh and some great activity ideas to help get out and active and keep the kids busy at the same time. It’s 50 ways to kill the Summer boredom".

The Greene Farm Torn for Taste range is available in supermarkets nationwide and the Naturally Free From videos will be live on the Greene Farm Facebook page and website from next week.

