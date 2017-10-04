Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Growth In Drinks Sector Benefits Irish Farmers, Says ABFI

Published on Oct 4 2017 12:50 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / ABFI / irish whiskey / Irish Cream Liquor

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) has said that the drinks industry has achieved robust export growth which is directly benefitting Irish farmers.

In its submission to the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the diversification of the tillage sector in Ireland, representatives of the ABFI said that the drinks industry purchases approximately 10% of Ireland’s annual tillage harvest.

"Irish breweries and distilleries are proud to work with a wide range of Irish agricultural suppliers to source malted barley, unmalted grains as well as fresh Irish cream used in Irish cream liquors and apples used in cider." Patricia Callan, Director of ABFI said.

Recent reports indictate that the Irish Whiskey and Spirits sector has seen a resurgence, with global sales of Ireland’s two main spirits – Irish whiskey and Irish cream liquor, totalling nearly 16 million cases in 2016 and were worth nearly €4 billion in sales value.

Callan said that the increasing export growth will lead to increased demand for Irish agricultural raw materials.

Farmers Ad Ban

ABFI also raised its concerns about how the imminent Public Health Alcohol Bill may impact the drinks industry in Ireland and in turn the agricultural sector.

“One of the biggest concerns for the industry is that the Bill will make Ireland one of the most restrictive countries in the world for the marketing of alcohol products." Callan added.

In fact, the very farmers who supply the industry will be banned from ads. For example, images of farmers in barley fields and orchards will be prohibited.

