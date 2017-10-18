GS1 Ireland Appoints New Head of Technical Standards And ICT

Published on Oct 18 2017 12:08 PM in Retail tagged: GS1

GS1 Ireland have announced the appointment of Seán Dennison to the role of Head of Technical Standards and ICT.

In his role with GS1 Ireland Dennison will be responsible for managing the deployment of GS1 standards to support GS1 Ireland’s three thousand members across 20 sectors (Retail/Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics and Apparel).

Dennison previously worked in BWG Foods where he held the role of head of corporate ICT and development.

Prior to that he served for three years as a non-executive director on the board of GS1 Ireland.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Seán Dennison to our senior management team in GS1 Ireland. With some 76% of GS1 Ireland’s 3,000+ membership and licence holders drawn from the Retail, Grocery and FMCG sectors, Seán brings a wealth of relevant and practical industry knowledge and experience to our organisation."

Mike Byrne, chief executive, GS1 said.

"His appointment will position GS1 Ireland well in the continued development of supply chain efficiency solutions for the benefit of members in Ireland and globally”.

Seán has over 30 years’ experience in the IT arena having worked with a number of the big names in FMCG manufacturing, distribution and retailing in Ireland including BWG Foods, Topaz, Statoil and Kerry Foods.

He also worked with IBM and Cúram Software in the development of Healthcare Systems.

A member of Engineers Ireland, he has a degree in Civil Engineering from Trinity College, Dublin; a post graduate diploma in Applied Computing from the University of Limerick and a Masters in Management of Information Systems, also from Trinity College.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern