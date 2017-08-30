Get the app today! App Store Play Store

The Happy Pear Posts 40% Revenue Increase On 2016

Published on Aug 30 2017 10:47 AM in A-Brands tagged: The Happy Pear

The Happy Pear Posts 40% Revenue Increase On 2016

David and Stephen Flynn, of The Happy Pear yesterday reported a 40% increase in revenues compared with this period in 2016.

In 2016, the business opened a new 14,000 sq ft production facility in Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow, and raised €1.5 million in funding to expand its café business, reports Independent.ie

The €1.5 million in funding reportedly resulted in the company's shareholder funds increasing from €59,700 to €1.48 million at the end of last year.

Speaking with Independent.ie, a spokesperson said, "Our current performance remains solid across all parts of the business and we're continuing to grow and invest significantly in the business and our people.

"Next week we're launching new products into SuperValu stores nationwide to help make healthy food more accessible."

A range of Happy Pear products is currently available in SuperValu, Centra and independent food stores nationwide.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

SuperValu Report Shows An Incline In People Cooking From Scratch

SuperValu Report Shows An Incline In People Cooking From Scratch
The Happy Pear Receives €1.5m Funding Through EIIS

The Happy Pear Receives €1.5m Funding Through EIIS

Latest in A-Brands

Heinz Confirms Sponsorship Of 30th MS Readathon Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Heinz Confirms Sponsorship Of 30th MS Readathon
Irish Brands Continue To Lead In Grocery Market Finds Checkout Top 100 List Mon, 11 Sep 2017

Irish Brands Continue To Lead In Grocery Market Finds Checkout Top 100 List
Lyons Tea Partners With Pieta House Ahead Of World Mental Health Day Wed, 6 Sep 2017

Lyons Tea Partners With Pieta House Ahead Of World Mental Health Day
Keogh's Farm Hosts Comedy Club To Showcase New Product Thu, 31 Aug 2017

Keogh's Farm Hosts Comedy Club To Showcase New Product