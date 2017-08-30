The Happy Pear Posts 40% Revenue Increase On 2016

Published on Aug 30 2017 10:47 AM in A-Brands tagged: The Happy Pear

David and Stephen Flynn, of The Happy Pear yesterday reported a 40% increase in revenues compared with this period in 2016.

In 2016, the business opened a new 14,000 sq ft production facility in Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow, and raised €1.5 million in funding to expand its café business, reports Independent.ie

The €1.5 million in funding reportedly resulted in the company's shareholder funds increasing from €59,700 to €1.48 million at the end of last year.

Speaking with Independent.ie, a spokesperson said, "Our current performance remains solid across all parts of the business and we're continuing to grow and invest significantly in the business and our people.

"Next week we're launching new products into SuperValu stores nationwide to help make healthy food more accessible."

A range of Happy Pear products is currently available in SuperValu, Centra and independent food stores nationwide.

