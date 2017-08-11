Heidi Klum To Launch Lidl Clothing At NY Fashion Week

Published on Aug 11 2017 4:31 PM in Private Label

Lidl has announced that its new clothing range created by Heidi Klum will be premiered on 7 September 2017 at New York Fashion Week.

The 'Heidi & The City' clothing line, which was first announced in June, will be sold in over 10,000 Lidl stores across Europe and the US.

This is the retailer's first ever fashion collaboration, as it aims to expand its offering of 'on-trend' products at affordable prices.

Fashion Focus

"I wanted to create fashion with a wow effect that is easy to combine and makes every woman look fantastic and all at an unbeatable price," said Heidi Klum.

The new collection includes jackets, tops, jeans, shoes and accessories, with prices ranging from €5.99 to €59.99.

