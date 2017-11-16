Heineken Appoints New Off Trade Director

Published on Nov 16 2017 10:00 AM in Drinks tagged: Heineken / Trending Post

Heineken Ireland has appointed Pete Green as its new Off Trade Director for the company. He joins Heineken Ireland from Heineken USA, where he held the role of National Sales Director for Grocery in the United States since 2014.

In his prior role, Green led the strategic and operational development of customer management planning and worked directly with some of North America’s leading retailers and distributors. Heineken hopes Green’s experience will build on the company’s successes in the off trade, among which are achieving the no. 1 position in the Advantage Survey of Suppliers for the second year running and achieving the no. 1 spot for the 4th year in a row in Checkout’s Top 50 Alcoholic Drinks Brands.

Originally from Birmingham, Green first started in the industry with Scottish and Newcastle as a graduate in 1998. Following Heineken’s acquisition of Scottish & Newcastle, Green held a number of commercial roles across both on and off trade, working with most of the UK’s leading grocery, convenience, specialist and on-line retailers. As Grocery Account Director in the UK, Green led the Heineken team to three consecutive years of growth whilst moving to no. 1 in the Advantage Group and claiming Tesco’s award for ‘World Class Business Planning’.

Welcoming the appointment Maggie Timoney, Heineken Ireland Managing Director, said “We are delighted to welcome Pete to the key position of Heineken Ireland Off Trade Director. He joins us from Heineken USA where he made a significant contribution to the business. We welcome him back to Europe and look forward to working with him.”

