Heineken Ireland Publishes Its ‘Brewing a Better World’ Strategy

Published on Jun 9 2017 4:31 PM in Drinks tagged: Heineken / Sustainability / Heineken Ireland

Heineken Ireland today published its 'Brewing a Better World' strategy outlining its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

It outlined that its global sustainability efforts are focused on six core areas where they and their stakeholders believe the biggest impact can be made; protecting water resources, reducing CO2 emissions, sourcing sustainably, advocating responsible consumption, promoting health and safety and growing with our communities.

Maggie Timoney, managing director of Heineken Ireland, said: “We are 100% committed to sustainability. We look at sustainability from barley to bar and our journey is a true team effort with all of our stakeholders. We can only achieve our ambition through the ongoing efforts of our colleagues and stakeholders and we are very grateful for the great work undertaken to date."

Reportedly, the beer and cider company is on a ten-year sustainability journey through its ‘Brewing a Better World’ programme, which it first launched in 2010..

It highlighted that 'this programme sets clear 2020 sustainability commitments for the Irish business to achieve'.

She added, "Over the past year, we are delighted with our sustainability performance and have exceeded many targets and sourcing local is key to this.”

