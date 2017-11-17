Heineken Unveils Historic Cork Office Revamp

Published on Nov 17 2017 8:00 PM in Drinks tagged: Cork / Simon Coveney / Heineken Ireland

Heineken Ireland unveiled its new multi-million euro revamp of its Malt House headquarters in Cork.

The 128 year-old building at Leitrim Street on the north side of the city underwent an overhaul to provide a better environment for its over 200 Cork-based employees, according to Heineken.

The upgrade includes a smart lighting system which maximises natural daylight and a centrally controlled heating system resulting in a 30% decrease in energy consumption annually, the company said.

It added that the site has a ‘zero waste to landfill’ policy supported by a new waste management system and an employee education program.

The renovation incorporated the company’s commitment to sustainability through its ‘Brewing a Better World’ strategy, which it published in June.

Historic Offices

The Malt House was built to store barley and malt in 1889 by James J. Murphy, of Murphy’s Irish Stout. The assets of Murphy Brewery were acquired by Heineken International in 1983 and the building was converted into Heineken Ireland’s head office in 1992.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney unveiled the new head office. He said: “I would like to congratulate Heineken Ireland on investing in their historically important head office and brewery in Cork. Heineken is a valued employer and economic contributor in the region and I wish them every success in the future and the continuation of their proud tradition in Cork.”

Maggie Timoney, managing director, Heineken Ireland, said: “The extensive multi-million euro refurbishment project to our 128 year-old head office has allowed us to bring our great people and great products even closer together. We set out to provide an inspiring and innovative work environment for current and future Heineken Ireland employees. I want to congratulate everyone involved in delivering on this vision. With a brewing heritage that goes back 161 years, we are proud to be part of Cork’s rich heritage. Our new look home is the perfect symbol of who we are, combining the best of our past with the bright ambition of our future.”

