Heinz Confirms Sponsorship Of 30th MS Readathon

Published on Sep 15 2017 11:27 AM in A-Brands tagged: Heinz

Heinz has announced its official sponsorship of the 30th MS Readathon, which will take place for the month of October, in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland

Heinz outlined that POS material will appear in over 300 stores around Ireland over the next four weeks, with 'retailer exclusive' competitions to win Roald Dahl book sets.

Emily O’Kane, marketing manager, Kraft Heinz commented: “The MS Readathon has been central to the school calendar for Irish families for years, and we’re delighted to be a part of this celebration.”

Ava Battles, chief executive of MS Ireland welcomed Heinz, as its new sponsor.

"Without our sponsors our Readathon couldn’t happen, and it is essential in raising much needed funding for people living with MS in Ireland." Battles added.

To sign up for the MS Readathon click here.

