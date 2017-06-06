Expanding Business In Ireland Is Icelands 'Main Focus' Internationally

Published on Jun 6 2017 9:27 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Iceland / Featured Posts / Iceland ireland

Internationally Icelands 'main focus' will be on expanding its business in the Republic of Ireland, according to the most recent financial results of its holding company Iceland Topco Limited for the 52 weeks ended 24 March 2017, which it announced today (6 June.)

Malcolm Walker, Iceland founder & executive chairman commented, "The Iceland business in the Republic of Ireland has continued to trade very successfully and operated in 12 locations at the year end following two new store openings during the year."

Overall, the groups like for like sales were 2.0% positive over the year as a whole, following a decline of 2.7% in the prioryear, and showed an improving trend throughout the year.

Reportedly, its 'strong Christmas trading performance was reflected in a like for like sales increase of 4.9% in the final quarter'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern