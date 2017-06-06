Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Expanding Business In Ireland Is Icelands 'Main Focus' Internationally

Published on Jun 6 2017 9:27 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Iceland / Featured Posts / Iceland ireland

Expanding Business In Ireland Is Icelands 'Main Focus' Internationally

Internationally Icelands 'main focus' will be on expanding its business in the Republic of Ireland, according to the most recent financial results of its holding company Iceland Topco Limited for the 52 weeks ended 24 March 2017, which it announced today (6 June.) 

Malcolm Walker, Iceland founder & executive chairman commented, "The Iceland business in the Republic of Ireland has continued to trade very successfully and operated in 12 locations at the year end following two new store openings during the year." 

Overall, the groups like for like sales were 2.0% positive over the year as a whole, following a decline of 2.7% in the prioryear, and showed an improving trend throughout the year.

Reportedly, its 'strong Christmas trading performance was reflected in a like for like sales increase of 4.9% in the final quarter'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader

Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader
BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market

BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market
Spar Ireland Delivers Growth Despite 'Deflationary Trading Environment'

Spar Ireland Delivers Growth Despite 'Deflationary Trading Environment'
Retail Excellence Confirms 43% YOY Increase In Retail Browsing

Retail Excellence Confirms 43% YOY Increase In Retail Browsing

Latest in Retail

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef Tue, 6 Jun 2017

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef
Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader
Topaz Drops Fuel Prices To 99c Per Litre For 99 Minutes Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Topaz Drops Fuel Prices To 99c Per Litre For 99 Minutes
BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market Fri, 2 Jun 2017

BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market