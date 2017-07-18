Illicit Solid Fuel Trading Costing Retailers €2m In Lost Revenue

Published on Jul 18 2017 11:31 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Hardware Association Ireland / HAI

Illicit solid fuel is costing local Irish retailers in excess of €2 million in lost revenue and is putting many local traders out of business and putting over 1,200 jobs at risk, according to a recent statement.

The trading is reportedly being carried out 'in the open' with online forums and social media being used by smugglers to boost sales South of the Border, new research by Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) reveals.

Annemarie Harte, CEO of Hardware Association Ireland said, “While all eyes are on the economic fall-out of Brexit, fuel smugglers are literally committing daylight robbery in villages, towns and cities across Ireland that’s costing honest, hard-working retailers millions in lost revenues and putting an estimated 1,200 local jobs at risk."

The research was released as part of HAI pre-budget 2018 submission, with an urgent call on Government to 'meaningfully crack down on illicit solid fuel trading.'

"This is not a victimless crime and Government can’t turn a blind eye to this serious and growing problem. While welcome, the Sale of Illicit Goods Bill 2017, will only be as good as its enforcement and 89% of our members don’t believe the Bill, when passed, will make a difference." Harte added.

