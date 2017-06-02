Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1

Published on Jun 2 2017 9:30 AM in A-Brands tagged: The Times / The Sunday Times

This Saturday (3 June), print copies of the Ireland edition of The Times will go on sale for €1 as an introductory offer.

Due to it’s success on the digital platform, the Ireland edition of The Times has decided to include it’s publication in hard copy form.

This edition will be replacing the international version currently on the market.

Reportedly, the Sunday Times will remain at its current price, €3 this weekend.

Readers can expect to see lifestyle content with regards to interviews, music, film, foods, arts, and beauty.

