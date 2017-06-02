Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1

Published on Jun 2 2017 9:30 AM in A-Brands tagged: The Times / The Sunday Times

Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1

This Saturday (3 June), print copies of the Ireland edition of The Times will go on sale for €1 as an introductory offer.

Due to it’s success on the digital platform, the Ireland edition of The Times has decided to include it’s publication in hard copy form.

This edition will be replacing the international version currently on the market.

Reportedly, the Sunday Times will remain at its current price, €3 this weekend.

Readers can expect to see lifestyle content with regards to interviews, music, film, foods, arts, and beauty.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Ireland Edition Of The Times To Hit The Stands In Print Format

Ireland Edition Of The Times To Hit The Stands In Print Format
High Court Grants The Times Permission To Launch Digital Edition

High Court Grants The Times Permission To Launch Digital Edition

Latest in A-Brands

Irish Food and Drink Industry ‘Not Prepared For Brexit’ Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Irish Food and Drink Industry ‘Not Prepared For Brexit’
Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi Wed, 31 May 2017

Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi
Average Price Of Cup Of Coffee Rises In Ireland Tue, 30 May 2017

Average Price Of Cup Of Coffee Rises In Ireland
Lindt Chocolate Ireland Adds Two New Flavours To Excellence Range Mon, 29 May 2017

Lindt Chocolate Ireland Adds Two New Flavours To Excellence Range