Ireland Edition Of The Times To Hit The Shelves In Print Format

The Ireland edition of The Times will be available in both digital and print formats from Saturday 3 June 2017, according to a statement issued by News Ireland today (25 May).

It outlined that new edition will replace the international edition currently in the market, 'building on the success of the digital version'.

The print edition will feature news and analysis from up to 30 journalists including Niamh Lyons, Ireland political editor; John Walsh, Ireland business editor and in sport journalists such as Ronan Early, Ewan McKenna and Michael Foley will report and 'provide authoritative analysis' on coverage from around the world.

Richard Oakley, editor of the Ireland edition of The Times, said: “We have built a loyal digital audience for the Ireland edition of The Times and we are now delighted to expand what we offer to include more Irish news, business, sport, opinion and analysis in print as well."



The Irish edition of the print version of the Time will also include a 'wealth of coverage' generated by a team of more than 200 journalists in London and 36 correspondents across six continents.

"The Ireland edition of The Times is a quality Irish newspaper with a global outlook.” Oakley added.

The Ireland edition of The Times was launched as a digital only format in September 2015.

