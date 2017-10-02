Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Ireland’s Best Suppliers Honoured At Checkout FMCG 2017 Awards

Published on Oct 2 2017 10:48 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Heinz / Tayto / Checkout National FMCG Awards / Beiersdorf / Lidl Ireland / M&Ms / Heineken Ireland / Mars Ireland Ltd / Cadbury Dairy Milk

The eighth annual Checkout FMCG Awards took place last Friday (29th September) in the Round Room of Dublin City’s Mansion House.

Nearly 200 of Ireland leading brand managers and marketers were in attendance for the gala lunch and awards ceremony, in which 23 award were given out.

The FMCG Awards acknowledge excellence in the areas of new product development (NPD), best-in-class merchandising and sales support, innovation in advertising and marketing, and successful sponsorships and brand associations.

This year’s winners include names like Mars Ireland, which won Best Branded Supplier (Food & Beverage), Heineken Ireland, the winners of Best Branded Supplier (Alcohol), and Beiersdorf, which took home the prize for Best Branded Supplier (Non-Food).

A new award, Best Business To Business Campaign, was added to the line-up this year and was won by Mars Ireland for its M&M’s business-to-business campaign, featuring Ms. Green.

Finally, the winner of this year’s Checkout Brand Legacy Awards went to Heinz for 50 years of its Beanz Meanz Heinz ad campaign.

Speaking about the awards, Checkout editor Jenny Whelan commented, “The judges had a tough job choosing between the incredibly strong entries to the FMCG Awards this year.

“Each of our finalists and winners should be proud of their achievements, and for the hard work they consistently put into supporting Ireland’s grocery retailers.”

The full list of winners and finalists is as follows:

1. Most Eco-Friendly Supplier

Winner:
Heineken Ireland

Finalists
Diageo Ireland
Essity
Glanbia

2. Best Sponsorship By A Retailer / Symbol Group

Winner
SuperValu – Behind The Ball

Finalists
SPAR – FAI Primary Schools
Lidl – LGFA
Londis – Tastes Like Home
Gala – Special Olympics

3. Best Sponsorship / Brand Association (by an FMCG Brand)

Winner
Cully & Sully – Give Peas a Chance

Finalists
Sure – GAA
Galaxy – Dublin Fashion Festival
Ballygowan – B Is For Belief/GAA
Flahavans – Free Porridge Day/Operation Transformation

4. Highest New Entry On Checkout Top 100 Brands List, sponsored by Nielsen

Lindt

5. Best Product Relaunch

Winner:
Glenisk Organic Bio No Added Sugar Baby Yogurts

Finalists
Brady Family Ham – Cooked Meats
Moy Park – Breaded Range
Corsodyl Toothpaste

6. Best Business To Business Campaign

Winner:
M&M’s – Ms Green

Finalists
NIVEA
Extra
Carr’s
CityPost

7. Best Shopper Marketing Campaign, sponsored by SEL

Winner
Tayto Summer Snacks

Finalists
Centra Live Well
NIVEA Sun
Heineken Rugby Cup
Lidl Trolleycam

8. Best New Product Launch (Food), sponsored by GS1 Ireland

Winner:
Pladis – Carr’s Ciabatta Crackers

Finalists
Pladis – McVitie’s Thins
Walkers – Bugles
Kerry Foods – GoGo’s
Lindt – Lindt Lindor Treat Bars

9. Best New Product Launch (Non-Food)

Winner:
Brandy Grain Free Dog Food

Finalists:
Herbal Essences bio:renew
Regina Wish
Sensodyne Rapid Relief Launch
Corsodyl Ultra Clean Launch

10. Best New Product Launch (Beverage

Winner:
Club Zero Super Split

Finalists
Vegified
Mooju Banana On The Loose
MiWadi Mini
L’Or Coffee Capsules

11. Best Charitable Initiative By A Supplier Or Retailer

Winner:
Londis – Climb For Joy for Pieta House

Finalists
EUROSPAR – A Defibrillator At Every EUROSPAR
MiWadi – Trick Or Treat For Temple Street
Lindt & Sprungli Ireland – Keep Easter Sweet For Temple Street
Centra – Wild Atlantic Relay for MS Ireland

12. Best Sales Team / Field Sales Support

Winner:
CPM & Britvic

Finalists
Mondelez
Aryzta Food Solutions
Diageo
National Lottery
Crossell & Irish Distillers

13. Most Improved Brand on Checkout Top 100 Brands List in association with Nielsen

Ben & Jerry’s

14. Best Advertising Campaign (Broadcast/TV/Radio)

Winner:
Lidl – TrolleyCam

Finalists
Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter – #RealButterHalfFat
Aldi – Christmas Campaign
McDonnells – Ambassador
Euromillions – #ShareTheDream

15. Best Advertising Campaign (Print)

Winner:
Lidl – ‘Homecoming’ Christmas 2016

Finalists
SuperValu – Celebrating Local & Irish this Christmas
Aldi – Get In The Games

16. Best Advertising Campaign (Online/Digital)

Winner
Tayto – “It’s not lunch time…It’s Tayto time”

Finalists
Mooju – BANANA ON THE LOOSE
Moy Park – Rule the Roost (RTR) Roadshow.
Orchard Thieves – The Bold Corner
Centra – Live Well Challenges

17. Best Advertising Campaign (Outdoor)

Winner:
Cadbury Dairy Milk – Dairy Milk Taste

Finalists
Centra – Live Well
Malteser – “Who are you going to chew the ear off this Easter?”
Brennan’s – Keep It Fresh
Bulmers – Real Time Billboard

18. Best Integrated Campaign, sponsored by dunnhumby

Winner:
Heinz – Beanz Meanz Heinz

Finalists
Orchard Thieves
SuperValu Good Food Karma
EuroMillions
Kilmeaden “Cheese Statue Campaign”

19. Branded Supplier of the Year (Alcohol)

Winner:
Heineken Ireland

Finalists
Diageo
Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard
C&C
Gilbey’s Wines

20. Branded Supplier of the Year (Non-Food)

Winner:
Beiersdorf

Finalists
Solus
SCA
Unilever
Mackle

21. Branded Supplier of the Year (Food and Beverage),

Winner:
Mars Ireland

Finalists
O’Brien Fine Foods
Mondelez
Pladis
The Kraft Heinz Company

22. Checkout Brand Legacy Award

Heinz – 50 Years of Beanz Meanz Heinz

