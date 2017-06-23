Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Irish Beverage Exports To US Grow Over €500m In Last Year

Published on Jun 23 2017 9:30 AM in Drinks tagged: Bord Bia / Beverages / irish whiskey

Irish Beverage Exports To US Grow Over €500m In Last Year

Irish beverage exports account for over €500 million (50%) of Irish exports to the US, according to a recent statement.

Irish whiskey had a 14.6% growth rate, according to Shankens Impact newsletter (May 2017).

Exports of Irish drinks globally in 2016 achieved €1.4bn, an increase of 4% on 2015 and over 300% in the last decade.

Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, stated, “The USA is the most important market for Irish alcohol beverages amounting to €514 million or over half our total food and beverage exports here. It is the destination for almost 45% of Irish whiskey, the fastest growing spirits brand globally with exports of 3.7m cases.

“The 2016 figure represents an increase of 8.5% on the previous year and an increase of 47% over the last 5 years. Ireland was a key player in the whiskey business of the US up to the early part of the last century and lost ground for a variety of reasons. I am determined that our new and impressive progress will endure.”

The premium gin market in the USA has grown from 2.1bn cases to 2.8bn cases since 2010, a 33% increase.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO, commented, “We have invested over 1,000 hours in research over the last three years to appreciate the evolving US consumer tastes. Bord Bia’s research identified three key areas of focus for Irish whiskey to ensure success namely native personality, maturity and flavour complexity. We have worked with over 20 Irish companies in the past three years to meet these demands through consumer insight and branding as well as market research and trade shows.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Weekly Roundup, June 20, 2017

Weekly Roundup, June 20, 2017
Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales

Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales
Food And Beverage Leads The Way As 'Most Highly Regarded' Sector

Food And Beverage Leads The Way As 'Most Highly Regarded' Sector
Bord Bia & KSG Catering Launch ‘In.gredients’ Supplier Initiative

Bord Bia & KSG Catering Launch ‘In.gredients’ Supplier Initiative

Latest in Drinks

George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For €900m Thu, 22 Jun 2017

George Clooney Sells Tequila Brand To Diageo For €900m
A Range Of Whiskey Infused Foods Available At Summer Craft Fair Wed, 21 Jun 2017

A Range Of Whiskey Infused Foods Available At Summer Craft Fair
Smirnoff Launches Workshops To 'Inspire A New Wave Of Female DJs' Thu, 15 Jun 2017

Smirnoff Launches Workshops To 'Inspire A New Wave Of Female DJs'
Limited Edition Guitars Created From Bushmills' Barrells Released Wed, 14 Jun 2017

Limited Edition Guitars Created From Bushmills' Barrells Released