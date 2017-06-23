Irish Beverage Exports To US Grow Over €500m In Last Year

Published on Jun 23 2017 9:30 AM in Drinks tagged: Bord Bia / Beverages / irish whiskey

Irish beverage exports account for over €500 million (50%) of Irish exports to the US, according to a recent statement.

Irish whiskey had a 14.6% growth rate, according to Shankens Impact newsletter (May 2017).

Exports of Irish drinks globally in 2016 achieved €1.4bn, an increase of 4% on 2015 and over 300% in the last decade.

Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, stated, “The USA is the most important market for Irish alcohol beverages amounting to €514 million or over half our total food and beverage exports here. It is the destination for almost 45% of Irish whiskey, the fastest growing spirits brand globally with exports of 3.7m cases.

“The 2016 figure represents an increase of 8.5% on the previous year and an increase of 47% over the last 5 years. Ireland was a key player in the whiskey business of the US up to the early part of the last century and lost ground for a variety of reasons. I am determined that our new and impressive progress will endure.”

The premium gin market in the USA has grown from 2.1bn cases to 2.8bn cases since 2010, a 33% increase.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO, commented, “We have invested over 1,000 hours in research over the last three years to appreciate the evolving US consumer tastes. Bord Bia’s research identified three key areas of focus for Irish whiskey to ensure success namely native personality, maturity and flavour complexity. We have worked with over 20 Irish companies in the past three years to meet these demands through consumer insight and branding as well as market research and trade shows.

