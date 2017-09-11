Irish Brands Continue To Lead In Grocery Market Finds Checkout Top 100 List

Published on Sep 11 2017 9:33 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Nielsen / Top 100 Brands

Irish brands have once again proven to be strong performers in the Irish grocery market, holding on to high places on the Checkout Top 100 Brands listings, produced in association with Nielsen.

While global soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola has held on to the No.1 spot for the 13th year in a row, the top 10 is dominated by Irish brands, such as Avonmore (3rd), Brennans (4th), and Tayto (6th).

Other Irish brands performing well on this year’s list include, Dairygold (15), Pat The Baker (19), and Club (20). Barrys continues to lead the Tea category at 21, ahead of Lyons at 31, while Keelings and Glenisk make it to 26 and 27 respectively.

“In a competitive grocery landscape, Irish brands continue to perform incredibly well,” commented Jenny Whelan, Editor, Checkout.

“Consumer confidence in Ireland is on the rise, and even though the market remains promotion-heavy, it is clear that they are willing to trade up for the brands that gain their trust.”

Also noteworthy in this year’s Top 100 Brands listings is that 7Up has now held on to its 7th position for exactly 7 years.

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. Nielsen measures the sales performance of over 6,500 brands from over 200 product classes in compiling the report.

New Names And New Heights

Each year, the Top 100 Brands list acts as a true testament to the competitive nature of the FMCG landscape in Ireland. This year sees brands like Goodfellas (10), Red Bull (12), and Ballygowan (14) reach their highest ever places – as have Keelings and Glenisk.

Meanwhile, the highest new entry to the list is Lindt, which comes in at 40 – an impressive position for the brand to start off from.

Looking at the categories, it is interesting to note the changes in leadership. Irish soup brand Cully & Sully has not only made it to its highest position ever at 56, but has also taken over as the leader of the Soups category.

New to this year’s list too is Irish protein bar brand, Fulfil, which debuts on the list at 68 and is named leader of the Special Dietary Products category, overtaking some major international brands in this space.

Category Leadership

The Top 100 listings don’t just measure the biggest-selling brands in the Irish market place, but also examine the biggest selling grocery categories. There is no change in the Top 5 compared with the last few years: Confectionary still leads the Top 100 Categories list, just ahead of Milk (2nd), Bakery (3rd), Carbonated Soft Drinks (4th) and Biscuits (5th).

It is rare to see new categories make it on to the Top 100 list, so for Fresh Meals to debut at 18 is noteworthy. Led by Mash Direct, the top five brands here have a category share of 12.3%, and the category’s growth can really be viewed as the result of a demand for convenient meal solutions that are closer to home-cooked fare.

Looking at the Top 50 Alcohol Brands, Heineken once again tops the list, as it does on the Top 20 LADS list. Santa Rita has also remained in its place as Ireland’s biggest selling wine, topping the Top 20 Wines List, while Smirnoff continues to lead the Top 20 Spirits list.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2017*: The Top 20

1. Coca-Cola

2. Cadbury Dairy Milk

3. Avonmore

4. Brennans

5. Lucozade

6. Tayto

7. 7 up

8. Extra

9. Jacobs

10. Goodfellas

11. Nescafe

12. Red Bull

13. Pringles

14. Ballygowan

15. Dairygold

16. Kinder

17. Yoplait

18. McVities

19. Pat The Baker

20. Club

