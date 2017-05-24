Irish Brands Lead The Way Reveals Brand Footprint Ranking

Published on May 24 2017 11:54 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Glanbia / Avonmore / Kantar Worldpanel / Denny / Müller / Featured Posts / Jacob's / John West

Kantar Worldpanel has released its 2017 Brand Footprint ranking today (24 May), revealing that 40% of the nation’s top 50 favourite brands are Irish, with with Avonmore, Brennans, Denny and Jacob’s leading the way.

Unlike Checkout's Top 100 Brands listing, in association with Nielsen, which measures value sales, the Kantar Brand Footprint shows which brands are being bought the most often by consumers.

Glanbia’s Avonmore brand has taken the top spot again this year, being chosen by 73.8% of the population, on average 28.8 times a year – meaning it was picked from supermarket shelves 36 million times during the course of the year.

The biggest success story of this year’s ranking is everyday fish specialist John West, which has risen 16 places to number 37 on the list, achieving the highest penetration increase among any brand in this years top 50.

This year’s ranking has also showed that across eight of the top ten names, the percentage of the population buying the brand has gone down due to the competition from own-label products.

David Berry, director at Kantar Worldpanel, commented, "Brands across all sectors are finding the Irish retail landscape more challenging. Traditional retailers have responded to a more competitive marketplace by expanding and improving their own-label lines – and brands and manufacturers are feeling the impact."

Overall branded sales have decreased by 0.2% in comparison to private label growth.

"While own label is growing by almost 6.2%, the proportion of the population buying the top 10 branded products is down by an average 2.8%." Berry added.

The top ten list of brands is as follows:

1. Avonmore

2. Brennans

3. Denny

4. Jacobs

5. Knorr

6. Muller

7. Heinz

8. Coca-Cola

9. Tayto

10. Birds Eye

