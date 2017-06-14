Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Irish Distillers Staff Volunteer To Support Local Community

Published on Jun 14 2017 10:39 AM in Drinks tagged: Irish Distillers / Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard

Earlier this month, almost 300 members of Irish Distillers staff volunteered at Tearmann Mhuire, part of the St. John of God Services, a residential complex for 14 adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Staff from Simmonscourt and Fox and Geese created a wheelchair accessible garden with sensory raised beds, pathways, BBQ area, water feature and gazebo at the complex located between Lexlip and Cellbridge.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers said: “A The team worked hard to provide a range of improvements which will enhance the quality of life of the residents here, with the new wheelchair facilities opening the garden up to some residents for the first time."

The recent activity was part of Pernod Ricard’s global initiative, Responsib’ALL Day, which sees 18,000 employees from around the world complete projects in their local communities.

"The resources made available through Responsib’ALL Day provide a lasting difference to our partner charities. Today was a wonderful opportunity to make a difference to the lives of some deserving people.” Coutures added.

