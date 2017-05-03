Irish Distillers Win Big At Gradireland Recruitment Awards

Published on May 3 2017 2:30 PM in Drinks tagged: Jameson / Irish Distillers / gradireland / Mansion House

Jameson International Graduate Program scooped the Most Popular FMCG Graduate Programme award (for the fourth year in a row) as well as silver in the Best Student Marketing Campaign and Best Graduate Recruitment Website categoriers at the gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards, which took place recently at the Mansion House, Dublin.

Reportedly, in the region of 7,500 students participated in the vote to decide Ireland’s most popular graduate recruiter.

Commenting on the achievements, Sinéad D’Arcy, Jameson International Graduate Programme Manager, said: “We are delighted that The Jameson International Graduate Program has been recognised with such a prestigious award. We’re proud to offer Ireland’s best young graduates an experience like no other."

In addition to its award wins, its graduate programme was also awarded as the eighth most popular graduate recruiter in Ireland.

It was also shortlisted in three other categories, Graduate Employer of the Year; Best Graduate Training and Development Programme - Business/Management Programmes and Graduate Employee of the Year.

"The quality of graduates we have recruited has been key to the success of our programme. We encourage all our graduates to innovate and make each placement their own and to have seen our graduates grow has be a real pleasure." D'Arcy added.

This years event attracted around 150 submissions.

