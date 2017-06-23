Irish Distillers’ And Winemaker Launches Wine With Whiskey Finish

Published on Jun 23 2017 2:54 PM in Drinks tagged: Whiskey / Irish Distillers / Ben Bryant / Kevin O’Gorman

Irish Distillers’ Midleton Distillery has recently collaborated with Jacobs Creek to launch a new red wine with a whiskey finish.

The Jacobs Creek Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon is first aged in traditional wine barrels, before being finished in aged Irish whiskey barrels.

Kevin O’Gorman, Irish Distillers’ Head of Maturation said, “The process of finishing wines in whiskey barrels uses our barrels dried rather than seasoned. These are then scorched quickly at high heat, to activate a different flavor profile."

He also outlined that the American oak whiskey casks 'impart a subtle sweetness', compared to wine barrels 'which are toasted gently'.

Ben Bryant, Chief Winemaker at Jacob’s Creek added, "Our specially chosen whiskey barrels add additional layers of oak complexity, including almond-shell aromas, which enhance the sweet vanillin and toasty oak nuances of wine barrels."

Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon will be available from July 1st, exclusively available at Dunnes Stores & O’Brien’s. RRP €17.99.

