Irish Food and Drink Industry ‘Not Prepared For Brexit’

Published on Jun 2 2017 10:05 AM in A-Brands tagged: Brexit / Food and Drink Industry Ireland

A new survey shows that the Irish Food and Drink Industry is not prepared for Brexit.

According to a survey done by Love Irish Food, 76% of chief executives believe that the food and drink industry is not prepared for the impact that Brexit will have on the field, reported Businessworld.ie.

The survey, published 1 June, also found that 89% of food and drink leaders have already felt the impact of Brexit, and saying the impact was ‘significant’.

Jim Power, Economist and Love Irish Food Chairman, said, "There can be no doubt that Brexit has had and will continue to have a significant impact on the food and drinks industry in Ireland - the views of some the sectors’ most senior business leaders surveyed by Love Irish Food clearly attest to that."

Many of the CEO’s agree that currency is the main post Brexit concern, and is likely to have a palpable impact on profits.

