Irish Seafood Sector Grows Over 7%

Published on Jun 30 2017

Ireland’s Seafood Sector grew by 7.4%, contributing €1.1 billion in GDP to the Irish economy, according to Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s (BIM) annual ‘Business of Seafood’ report.

The report, which outlines the status of the Irish seafood sector, was launched at BIM’s National Seafood Conference.

It shows that the growth in the sector is primarily driven by 'domestic seafood sales at €380 million and an increase in private investment by seafood enterprises'. Currently, 9,257 people are directly employed in the sector.

Commenting on the report, Jim O’Toole, BIM’s CEO, explains, “As we gather in Galway ahead of SeaFest 2017 which is all about celebrating the marine, it is positive to be able to report further growth in the Irish Seafood Sector of over 7% to €1.1 billion in GDP. We have a valuable and sought after raw material that is in great demand on our key markets contributing €376 million in fish landings alone, €167 million in farmed fish and shellfish and employing 11,000 people in our coastal communities.

“The task facing the sector now is to build on this growth, add value and diversify to withstand current challenges including Brexit. BIM will continue to provide supports to enable this valuable industry to achieve its full potential and our conference today sets out how we intend to future proof the sector in the years ahead”.

The figures also show that last year Ireland exported €559 million of Irish seafood, and imported €276 million.

