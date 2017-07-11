Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Irish Spirits Association Calls For More Providence Protection

Published on Jul 11 2017 3:16 PM in Drinks tagged: Irish Whiskey Association / IWA / Irish Cream Liquor / Irish Poitín

The Irish Spirits Association has called for more ongoing protection of all-island geographic indications (GIs), according to a statement it issued today (11 July).

William Lavelle, Head of the Irish Spirits Association, today met with a number of Irish MEPs in relation to the Irish Spirits Association’s call for amendments to a proposed new EU Spirits Regulation.

It also explained that the EU GIs are intellectual property rights used on products that have a 'specific geographical origin and possess the qualities, reputation or other characteristics that are attributable to that geographic origin,' with particular emphasis on Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream Liquor and Irish Poteen/Irish Poitín'.

All three spirit categories are legally protected by GIs meaning that they must be produced on the island of Ireland in line with approved technical files.

Lavelle said: “Our primary concern has been to ensure the ongoing protection of the three all-Ireland GIs for Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream Liquor and Irish Poteen/Irish Poitín.”

Irish Whiskey, for example, is reportedly experiencing exceptional growth around the world with demand having increased by 11.2% in 2016,

“Guaranteeing the quality and providence of these unique Irish products is critical to protecting investment in the Irish distilling industry as well as ensuring consumer confidence which in turn underpins growing global exports.” he added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

