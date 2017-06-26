Irish And UK Retailers Meet In Dublin To Discuss Brexit Challenges

Published on Jun 26 2017 9:34 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Retail Ireland / The British Retail Consortium / Northern Ireland Retail Consortium / Thomas Burke

Retail Ireland, The British Retail Consortium, and the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium are to meet in Dublin today to discuss Brexit challenges, acoording to a statement issued today (12 June).

The retail groups will also meet with a number of Government Departments, consumer advocates and individual retailers to seek solutions to 'mitigate the negative impacts' on retailers and consumers alike.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Thomas Burke, Director of Retail Ireland stated: "While the recent UK general election opens the door for fresh debate on what Brexit may look like, one thing is clear; Brexit uncertainty is already negatively impacting consumer spend and business competitiveness, and is increasing exchange rate volatility."

Burke also said that it will continue to be a major risk factor for Irish retailers in the coming years.

The Irish and UK retail representative bodies jointly called on the Irish and UK Governments to 'protect consumers and ensure that Brexit negotiations yield results for the industry'.

Ray Symons, Head of EU & International Affairs at BRC, said that it is committed to working with its partners to 'address these challenges in a spirit of co-operation and collaboration.

Aodhan Connolly, Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium added: "The retail industry across north and south of the border has a hugely symbiotic relationship and we will continue to work closely with our colleagues in Retail Ireland for a Brexit that delivers for our industry and our consumers."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern