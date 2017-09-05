Irish Wine Association Calls For An Alcohol Excise Reduction In Budget 2018

Published on Sep 5 2017 3:56 PM in Drinks tagged: Featured Post / Brexit / IWA / The Irish Wine Association / Jim Bradley

The Irish Wine Association (IWA) has called for an alcohol excise reduction in the upcoming Budget 2018, according to its Irish Wine Market Report, which it published today (5 September.)

The report notes that the Irish Government has increased excise on wine by 62% since 2012, which the IWA states is 'bad for jobs, consumers and tourism'.

“Irish consumers continue to pay the highest rate of excise on wine in the EU and since 2012 the Government has subjected the sector to penal excise increases of 62%." Jim Bradley, Chair of the Irish Wine Association, said.

Brady said that while 14 EU countries pay no excise on wine, the excise rate in Ireland equates to €3.19 for a €9 bottle, which is 64 cent more expensive than Finland, the second most expensive country in the EU.

“In light of this stark reality, it is imperative that the Government decrease the rate of excise on wine in order to alleviate the risks associated with the impact of Brexit. The benefits of an excise decrease will not only benefit consumers but it will protect and create jobs in the tourism, retail and hospitality trade.” He added.

