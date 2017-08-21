Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Iverk Produce Signs €70m Deal With Aldi

Published on Aug 21 2017 10:29 AM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Iverk Produce

Iverk Produce has signed a deal to provide Aldi with €70 million worth of Irish-grown potatoes over the next three years.

The fruit and vegetable wholesaler will suppy Ald'i's nationwide stores with 27,000 tonnes of locally-grown rooster, white and salad potatoes annually, reported Independent.ie

The recent agreement follows Aldi’s announcement earlier this year, that it is investing €60 million in its ‘Project Fresh’ future stores concept over the next five years.

"We work with over 175 Irish suppliers and our long-term relationships with suppliers like Iverk Produce ensures we can provide our customers the very best in locally-sourced Irish produce day-in, day-out," Finbar McCarthy, Aldi’s group buying director, said.

The O'Shea family who run the Kilkenny-based farm, has reportedly supplied to Aldi since the German retailer first arrived in Ireland in 1999.

Iverk Produce who also runs a diary farm, currently employs over 190 full-time staff as well as a further 30-40 seasonal workers.

