Irish Whiskey Association Launches New Strategy To Grow Exports In NI

Published on May 31 2017 9:56 AM in Drinks tagged: Rademon Estate Distillery / Food NI / Old Bushmills Distillery

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) has introduced a new strategy to to 'grow exports and boost tourism' in Northern Ireland, which it launched yesterday at the Old Bushmills Distillery in county Antrim.

The IWA has forecasted that exports of Irish whiskey are anticipated to double to 144 million bottles by 2020 and 288 million bottles by 2030.

According to Colum Egan, Irish Whiskey Association chair and master distiller at Bushmills Distillery, “It is vital that the Irish Whiskey Association can work together with tourism authorities on both sides of the border to ensure the future success of Irish whiskey tourism and support the growth of distilleries across the island.”

There are currently 16 working distilleries on the island of Ireland, with another 16 with planning permission.

