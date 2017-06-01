Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Just Eat Signs O’Brien’s Wines For New Wine And Bubbly Deliveries

Just Eat, has announced the signing of off-licence O’Brien’s Wines who will begin delivering wine, prosecco and champagne to customers in over 20 South Dublin suburbs, effective from lunchtime today (1 June).

Amanda Roche Kelly, managing director of Just Eat Ireland said, “At Just Eat, we’re continuously expanding to meet our customers’ busy lifestyle needs and striving to expand the diversity of the food and drinks available on the Just Eat app at all times during the day. "

It outlined that customers can now order from an O'Briens wine menu for deliveries of red and white wines, prosecco and champagne from 1pm to 9.30pm, seven days a week.

We’re therefore delighted to welcome the addition of O’Brien’s Wines to our growing community and we're confident that the convenience of being able to order wine, prosecco and champagne to be quickly delivered to your door will be hugely popular for customers as we head into the busy summer period." Roche Kelly added.

