Keogh's Farm Hosts Comedy Club To Showcase New Product

Published on Aug 31 2017 10:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: Keogh's Farm / Keogh's Crisps

Keogh's Farm is set to host a new comedy club series in the Stag's Head, Dublin to showcase its new range of crinkle cut crisps.

The 'Cut To The Crunch Comedy Club' will take place on 11, 18 and 25 September.

The hand-cut crinkle cut range is available in four different flavours which includes, Irish Cheddar and Red Onion, Irish Sea Salt and Crushed Black Pepper, Flame Grilled Irish as well as Steak Atlantic Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar.

Tom Keogh, Managing Director at Keogh’s Farm, said "I’m personally a big fan of the strong bite and more intense flavour that this type of crisp provides and getting the balance between texture and flavour right was the most important thing for us."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern