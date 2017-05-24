Keogh's Reveals New Look As It Draws Inspiration From Family Heritage

Published on May 24 2017 2:24 PM in A-Brands tagged: Food Packaging / Keogh's Crisps / Peter Donnelly

Keogh's Farm has revealed that its crisp range has undergone what it calls a 'make-Keoghver'.

The Keogh family sought local illustrator Peter Donnelly to give their packaging a fresh new design, whilst paying a ‘respectful homage to the many Irish suppliers, family members and iconic landmarks that have shaped the Keogh’s brand over the years’.

While all the familiar flavours will remain untouched, each of the new packages draw on unique elements to tell the story of the Keogh family and their farm.

Speaking about the rebranded packaging, Tom Keogh, Managing Director at Keogh's Farm, said, “We are privileged to say that Keogh’s is a very well-loved and recognised brand in Ireland and as we grow, we began to feel that it was time to freshen up our look.

"Working with a local illustrator was of paramount importance to us and Peter Donnelly has absolutely perfected the essence of Keogh's in his designs. Each crisp packet now tells a story and truly puts home at the heart of it. We couldn’t be happier with our makeover and are confident that Irish consumers will love it as much as we do.”

The new-look packaging will be available on shelves nationwide from May 2017.

