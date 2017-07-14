Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Kepak Wins Big At World Steak Challenge

Published on Jul 14 2017 2:08 PM in A-Brands tagged: kepak / World Steak Challenge

Kepak Group (Kepak), an Irish company and one of Europe’s leading food innovators, has scooped six awards at this year’s World Steak Challenge, which recently took place in London.

Most notably it picked up three gold awards in the grain-fed category for its Watergrasshill Range Rib-eye; Kepak Gold Range Striploin
and its John Stone Beef Dry-aged Rib-eye, as well as on silver and two bronze.

John Horgan, managing director of Kepak, said: “Kepak is extremely proud of its significant award haul at this year’s World Steak Challenge."

This year’s competition, was the 'largest in the event’s three year history' and saw 17 countries and 25 breeds represented with more than 120 entries involved.

Sean Coffey, CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division, added: “This phenomenal achievement demonstrates the quality of the beef Kepak produces here in Ireland and it is extremely gratifying to be recognised for this."

