Kerry Taste & Nutrition Appoints New VP And GM for Commercial Sales

Published on May 30 2017 12:23 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Kerry Group / Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Kerry Taste & Nutrition today (30 May) announced the appointment of Michele Van Der Walt as its new Vice President and General Manager for Commercial Sales in the UK and Ireland for Kerry Group.

Van Der Walt previously worked as its VP and GM for Strategic Marketing Taste, Dairy & Culinary.

In regard to her appointment, Van Der Walt said, “I am delighted to be appointed to lead the commercial sales team in the UK & Ireland. Given the increasing markets demands for cleaner and healthier foods it is an exciting time to be part of an innovative company like Kerry Taste & Nutrition.”

Van Der Walt boasts international business experience with both commercial and management backgrounds with McCormick South Africa and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative of the UAE.

In the past five years, Van Der Walt has also held a key position at Givaudan in Switzerland, where she lead the Savoury and Snacks Strategic Marketing agenda across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

