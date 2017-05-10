Record Kerrygold Sales Boost Profits At Ornua

Published on May 10 2017 10:18 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Ornua / Kerrygold / Dairy products

Irish dairy firm Ornua has published its 2016 financial review, showing that turnover at the company rose by 9.1% to €1.75 billion last year.

These figures were boosted by record global retail sales of Kerrygold products, which reached €900 million in 2016, with a 20% volume growth in the United States.

Group EBITDA grew by 18.4% to €43.1 million, and the company closed the year with net cash of €57.2 million, which marked a 431% increase on the previous year.

Performance

“We are very pleased to report a strong 2016 performance," said Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua. "Excellent performances in established markets such as Germany and the US were accompanied by continued expansion in our developing markets of Africa, China and the Middle East."

"These results were achieved against a backdrop of significant market volatility and political uncertainty. We have built a diverse global business by investing in our brands, technology, in-market presence and our people," he said.

"Ornua now exports to over 110 countries around the world. This strategy is ensuring our ability to continue to deliver for our members and for the Irish dairy industry, even in more uncertain market conditions.”

Expansion

Ornua invested €51 million in facilities, brand development, and marketing in 2016, both in Ireland and abroad.

Last year the company upgraded its facilities in Germany and the UK, opened a new facility in Saudi Arabia, and completed work on a new €38 million butter production and packaging plant in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Earlier this year Ornua acquired FJ Need Foods, a UK-based cheese company, to strengthen its presence in the UK sector, and help achieve its target to generate revenues of €3 billion by 2021.

