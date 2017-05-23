Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Did You Know … 23 May, 2017

Did You Know … Treats like chocolate bars are in for a 20% price jump after a post Brexit price surge? Family favourites like Snickers, Mars and Galaxy are all to be effected.

Did You Know … Aldi’s Côtes de Provence Rosé was awarded the silver medal in the International Wine Challenge? The €8.99 rose beat wines more than three times the price.

Did You Know … Marks & Spencer were named ‘UK Supermarket Of The Year’ By Which? magazine? It ended a ‘run of success’ for rival supermarkets Aldi.

Did You Know … Aldi’s popular Pizza Oven is returning to the shelves for €139.99? It is one of Aldi’s best selling products from last year.

Did You Know … Police raided and took over four lidl offices in a Mafia swoop in Italy? While the supermarket chain itself was not suspected, the courts seized control of the offices, and will have control of management for a defined period of time.

Did You Know … The UK are canning their cocktails? Morrisons are introducing a range of canned cocktails in the run-up to summer. So far there are three flavours:Lychee & Guava infused with Chilli; Lemon & Cucumber infused with Mint; and Raspberry & Pomegranate infused with Basil. Each variant is 4% abv and the alcoholic component is fortified wine.

Did You Know … Asda appointed a ‘Sandwich Architect’ to tackle the soggy bread nightmare? Victoria Watson, with a degree in Food Science & Technology, is now in charge of overseeing all of Asda’s Food to go range.

