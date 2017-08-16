Last Chance For Pakman Awards 2017 Entries

Published on Aug 16 2017 3:42 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Trending Posts / Repak / Pakman Awards

Nominations for the third annual Pakman Awards are due to close just weeks from now on Thursday, August 31. The awards are designed to celebrate excellence in waste management and recycling.

Any Irish business, organisation or community group is eligible to enter and submissions will be judged on excellence in waste management practices from January 2016 to January 2017.

Previous winners of Pakman Awards include University College Cork, Aldi, Allied Irish Bank, Raidió Teilifís Éireann, The Sandymount Hotel, Sligo Country Council, Lidl, Meade Potato Company, Recreate Ireland and Rehab Glassco.

The awards will be held on October 26 in the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin 4 with RTÉ correspondent Claire Byrne taking the role of Master of Ceremonies. Over 400 guests will attend on the night.

Going The Extra Mile

The 2017 awards will introduce a brand-new category, ‘Innovation in Waste Management’. The winner of this inaugural award will be chosen by a panel led by businesswoman and Dragon’s Den dragon, Lady Chanelle McCoy.

Pakman judge Chanelle McCoy commented: “I am so delighted to be involved in the Pakman Awards this year and in particular to be judging the Innovation in Waste Management category. I’ll be looking to award those who have demonstrated going the extra mile when it comes to protecting the environment through positive waste management and recycling practices.

“I encourage everyone to get involved and to give their business or organisation the chance to be recognised for truly making a difference to recycling in Ireland”.

Strong Recycling Practices

CEO of Repak, Seamus Clancy is positive about the success of the awards to date: “There is just a month to go until nominations close for the Pakman Awards 2017, and we are thrilled with the entries received so far.

“The growth and increased success of these awards year on year is a testament to how far we’ve come as a nation in our strong recycling practices and our aim is to continue to spread awareness and secure positive results in this sector.

“On behalf of all of our sponsors, we are very much looking forward to rewarding those who have made such a strong contribution to recycling and waste management in Ireland.”

Speaking of winning last year’s Overall Pakman Award, Jeni Meade of Meade Potato Company said: "We have always sought ways to conserve our resources, from how we farm our potatoes and carrots to how we pack our fresh produce and handle our waste products.

“While we do all this regardless because it’s the right thing to do for the environment and the smart way to run a business, winning the Pakman Award has meant that these efforts are acknowledged and rewarded with increased exposure for our company. We operate primarily through private label channels so achieving greater public exposure for our brand by demonstrating our environmental credentials was brilliant"

The 2017 Pakman Awards are sponsored by The Department of Communications, Climate Actions and Environment, The Environmental Protection Agency, The Irish Waste Management Association, WEEE Ireland, The European Recycling Platform, AMCS Resource Technology, Arthur Cox and Repak.

To enter the Pakman Awards 2017, visit www.pakman.ie. The deadline for nominations is midnight on August 31, 2017.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil