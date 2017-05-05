Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Latest Complaints Bulletin Reveals 11 Advertisements In Breach Of ASAI Code

Published on May 5 2017 10:51 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: ASAI / Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland’s (ASAI) independent complaints committee has released its latest complaints bulletin, which shows that 11 out of 13 of the complaints made relate to misleading advertising, health claims, substantiation, and comparisons.

Commenting on the latest ASAI rulings, Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, said, “This latest complaints bulletin comes on the back of the recent ASAI Annual Report which highlighted a 98% compliancy rate with all ASAI rulings."

"This illustrates the effectiveness of self-regulation in Ireland and shows that advertisers in Ireland are completely on board with the ASAI in our bid to protect consumers and ensure the highest standards of advertising and marketing communications, which we are commited to promoting." Twomey added.

The advertisements complained of, related to a number of different platforms such as Internet, press advertising, radio advertising, leaflet advertising, digital apps and television advertising.

