At Least 69 Jobs To Go As Bord na Móna Confirms Plant Closure

Published on May 4 2017 5:39 PM

Amid the rumours, it has now been confirmed that Bord na Móna’s briquette factory in Co Tipperary is set to close down, with the loss of 69 Jobs, when it ceases operation in the Littleton facility in April, 2018.

A spokesperson for the company said however, that 'a decision had been reached to retain its plant in Derrinlough, Co Offaly.'

In a statement, the fuels supplier said “To sustain the business into the future, Derrinlough factory, which employs 61 people, would be the optimum location for future investment to secure the future of the fuels business.”

Speaking with TheJournal.ie, the spokesperson said that both locations had only been open for six months a year for the last few years, and that they were significantly over-capacity.

Reportedly, Bord na Móna group of unions, however, said that they do not accept this decision and “it will be opposed by our members by all legitimate means including industrial action”.

The company cites declining sales due to increased competition, low oil prices, carbon tax and other factors as contributing to the decision.

