Lidl Calls Out To Cavan Suppliers To Apply To Kick Start Programme

Published on May 18 2017 9:18 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Lidl Ireland / kick start

Lidl is calling out to Irish food and drink suppliers in Cavan to apply to their brand new supplier development programme, Kick Start, which it launched earlier this month.

The grocery retailer announced earlier this month that it is investing over €250,000 in the first year to give small suppliers the chance to supply Lidl with a guaranteed volume of their products for a limited edition ‘Best of Ireland’ food promotion in September 2017.

The programme which is run by Lidl Ireland and supported by Bord Bia, is designed to help small and medium Irish food and drink businesses that need support in growing their brand and building their supply network.

John Paul Scally, Managing Director at Lidl Ireland commented: ‘We are looking to build on our already strong Irish supply base and expand our network of over 200 Irish suppliers. We will be investing over €250,000 in the first year to support new suppliers who will be joining our programme."

Lidl will select up to 100 of Ireland’s best products which will be available in all 153 stores throughout the country.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern