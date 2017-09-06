Lidl Selects 54 Suppliers For Its 'Best Of Ireland' Promotion

Published on Sep 6 2017 9:21 AM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Lidl Ireland / kick start

Lidl ireland has announced today (6 September) that it has selected 54 new Irish suppliers to work with, on the ‘Best of Ireland’ food promotion, which will see over 71 products go on sale nationwide from the 11 September.

Liam Casey, Commercial Director at Lidl Ireland commented: ‘We have chosen to work with a selection of Ireland’s best suppliers and look forward to offering our customers the very best of Irish food and drink through our Best of Ireland food promotion which commences on September 11th."

The retailer made the call for entry for the supplier development programme, Kick Start last month, which attracted 450 entries by suppliers across the country.

"The new portfolio of products builds on our already strong Irish supply base and expands our current network of over 200 Irish suppliers”. Casey said.

All suppliers that were selected to be part of the Lidl Kick Start Supplier Development Programme have attended a series of free, seminars which were carried out by panel of industry experts from Lidl Ireland and Bord Bia.

